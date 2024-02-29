Tiffany Stratton sends a four-word message to Nia Jax after WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Nia Jax headlined the show against Rhea Ripley in a Women's World Championship match. Taking to social media, Tiffany Stratton sent a message to Jax after she made history in Perth.

Despite a valiant effort, Jax was unsuccessful in dethroning Rhea Ripley and ending her reign as the Women's World Champion. The Eradicator walked out with a historic victory in front of her people in Australia.

Taking to Instagram, Jax posted a message after headlining Elimination Chamber: Perth in front of 50K+ people. In reaction to the same, Stratton sent a four-word message to The Annihilator.

Check out a screenshot of Stratton's Instagram comment on Jax's post:

"Things you did: THAT," wrote Stratton.

Jim Cornette criticized Nia Jax's performance at the Elimination Chamber: Perth

Jim Cornette wasn't impressed with Nia Jax after her main event match against Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that he felt bad for Ripley for having to work alongside Jax at the historic premium live event. He said:

"I felt so bad for Rhea Ripley. She gets to the main event in a stadium in front of a crowd like that in her home country, but the other half of the Faustian bargain is that she has to have a match with an almost immobile, untalented, completely charismaless performer who's gonna botch it up right and left."

On the Monday Night RAW after Elimination Chamber: Perth, Jax faced Liv Morgan in a singles match before Becky Lynch's interference. Lynch and Jax are set for a one-on-one match on next week's RAW.

Meanwhile, Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and became the #1 contender for Ripley's title.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax headlining Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comment section below.

