"It's a damaging practice" - Matt Hardy calls out WWE on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has taken to social media to question why he has been omitted from a list of WrestleMania crowd reactions.

In 2017, The Hardy Boyz received a loud reception from WWE fans when they made their long-awaited return at WrestleMania 33. Writing on Twitter, Matt Hardy called out WWE for not including the moment in a video containing the top 10 loudest reactions at WrestleMania events.

For everyone who’s tweeted me, our WM33 return isn’t included because I’m now at @AEW. I’ve always felt it’s a damaging practice to selectively revise history with diehard fans. You tell me, should our WM33 return be on this list? pic.twitter.com/qtyO3Bqjcr https://t.co/lGDXUSoRGe — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 4, 2021

As the video above shows, WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day introduced Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy as surprise participants in a ladder match. The returning duo defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Cesaro & Sheamus, and Big Cass & Enzo Amore to become RAW Tag Team Champions.

Four years on from the famous moment, Jeff Hardy currently performs as a member of the WWE RAW roster. Matt Hardy joined AEW in March 2020 after his WWE contract expired.

Should Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy’s return feature in the top 10?

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are synonymous with ladder matches

Daniel Bryan’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory at WrestleMania 30 was chosen as the loudest crowd reaction in the Show of Shows' history.

The top 10 loudest WrestleMania reactions can be found below:

10. Shane McMahon jumps off Hell in a Cell against The Undertaker (WrestleMania 32)

9. The Ultimate Warrior returns (WrestleMania VIII)

8. Becky Lynch pins Ronda Rousey (WrestleMania 35)

7. Edge spears Jeff Hardy in mid-air (WrestleMania X-Seven)

6. Ronda Rousey brawls with Triple H (WrestleMania 34)

5. The Undertaker returns to face Kane (WrestleMania XX)

4. Randy Orton hits Seth Rollins with an RKO (WrestleMania 31)

3. Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship (WrestleMania 35)

2. The Rock and Hulk Hogan’s face-off (WrestleMania X-8)

1. Daniel Bryan wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleMania 30)

In 2018, WWE ranked Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy’s WrestleMania 33 moment in second place on a list of the greatest WrestleMania returns.