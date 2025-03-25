"It’s a dead end, man"- Former WWE employee urges others not to join the company as a writer (Exclusive)

WWE has been firing on all cylinders lately, with the company setting new gate records every month. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has urged others not to get into the company in a writer role.

Vince Russo worked for the Stamford-based promotion in the 1990s. He started as a writer for WWF magazine and became a part of the company's creative team in a few years. However, he had a bitter end to his run with the global juggernaut.

With WWE looking to fill a new writer/producer position for their programming (as per their post on LinkedIn), a fan asked Vince Russo how to become a writer for the company. The wrestling veteran had the following to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"If you’re a writer, don’t try to get into WWE. I mean, I am just telling you guys. It’s a dead end, man. There are so many other opportunities out there. Content is king. Streaming services, man. If you’re a good writer, you can make a good living, you don’t want to get into wrestling business guys," [From 1:00:45 onwards]

Vince Russo also worked with WCW and TNA, among other wrestling promotions. However, the veteran has stated on multiple instances that he's not satisfied with the current state of pro wrestling and would be leaving the business forever in a few months.

