"It’s a debt I can never repay"- Former Superstar on surprise win over The Rock

Former WWE Superstar The Hurricane sent a heartfelt thanks to The Rock in his latest tweet as he remembered his surprise win over The Great One in 2003.

18 years ago, The Hurricane's and The Rock short-lived WWE RAW feud culminated in a match on the red brand. In one of the biggest upsets in WWE history, The Hurricane pinned The Rock courtesy of interference by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Hurricane posted a tweet reminiscing the win and stated that he'll forever remain indebted to The Rock for that match. Check out the tweet below:

18 yrs ago today, I went 1 on 1 with The Great One! It’s a debt I can never repay. So much respect for @TheRock @WWE pic.twitter.com/4N7C6BRTkQ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 11, 2021

The Rock didn't flinch while putting The Hurricane over

When one mentions the most selfless wrestlers in history, The Rock's name always appears somewhere at the top. His mini-feud with The Hurricane was no different. It was on the road to WrestleMania 19 where he collided with arch-rival Stone Cold Steve Austin, and finally scored his first win over Austin at a WrestleMania event.

The Hurricane has opened up on the win in the past and revealed that it was The Rock who wanted to put him over on that night.

"The Rock pushed to put me over. It was The Rock's idea. There might have been some other people that weighed on it, but there were a lot of people in higher positions that did not want The Rock to lose, going into WrestleMania with Steve Austin. But Rock pushed for it. He thought it would be okay, he thought it would be a "shock the world" type of thing."

Over the years, a string of wrestlers and backstage personalities have praised The Rock for being one of the nicest human beings in pro-wrestling.

The Rock has never complained about putting over other talents. He even managed to stay relevant when he lost big-time matches at major shows like WrestleMania, thanks to his unparalleled charisma and mic skills. His gift of gab eventually helped him become one of the biggest actors in all of Hollywood and a world-renowned celebrity.