"It's about deciding what the future looks like" - Becky Lynch comments on contract negotiations with WWE

Becky Lynch has opened up about her future in WWE as her contract with the company is set to expire soon.

It was reported back in December that the multi-time champion's current deal will expire in June this year. Her husband, Seth Rollins' contract is also set to expire that same month. The Man is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry, and she's had a very successful career with the Stamford-based company.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff green carpet event, Becky Lynch was asked about her contract negotiations with WWE and how one can get a bigger deal given the company's financial growth.

"That's just what you do. I think, more than anything, it's about deciding what the future looks like. What is the best avenue for the future, and what are the goals and what do you want to achieve? Then, you make decisions intelligently," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch was involved in a confrontation with Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania 40 press event. Things got heated between the two stars, and many fans are expecting them to collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think Becky will re-sign with WWE or leave after her contract expires? Sound off in the comments below!

