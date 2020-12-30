'It’s definitely something I put a lot of thought into' - Tyson Kidd on potentially starting a new project 

Tyson Kidd's in-ring career came to an abrupt end in 2015 due to a career-ending spinal cord injury suffered during a live event match against Samoa Joe.

Owing to his experience and familiarity with the WWE system, Tyson Kidd was hired as a full-time WWE producer, and he has since done an exceptional job behind the scenes. Tyson Kidd has been a producer since 2017, and he has worked closely with several WWE Superstars.

Tyson Kidd is a veteran of the business who began wrestling in 1995, and he has a lot of invaluable insight to offer to the up-and-coming talent. During a recent interview with Danial Ali on The DropKick Podcast, Tyson Kidd was asked about the possibility of him opening a wrestling school soon.

The question came from Justin' TheWrestlingClassic', and it stemmed from the WWE Network footage of Tyson Kidd shown helping Lana. Tyson Kidd has also been spotted training The Singh Brothers in Tampa and various other talent backstage, and it's not just the in-ring aspect of the job. Tyson Kidd has tried to help the talent in all areas of the craft, which brought up the question: Does he see himself opening a wrestling school with Natalya in the future?

The former WWE Tag Team Champion responded by saying that he has thought about the idea and continues to ponder over it to this very day.

"it's definitely something I put a lot of thought into, and I continue to put a lot of thought into."

Obviously, you know the timing is a little weird: Tyson Kidd on why it would take some time for him to open a wrestling school

Kidd admitted that while the answer would be 'yes,' various factors need to be considered.

Tyson Kidd was quick to highlight the 'weird' situation of the wrestling industry, and the world in general, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Tyson Kidd's goal is to have his wrestling school, the plan would only come to fruition once the pandemic is behind us.

Tyson Kidd and Natalya.

"I think eventually I would wanna say that my answer would be yeah eventually I will open up a wrestling school. Obviously, you know the timing is a little weird in terms of just the world being in a weird place."

Tyson Kidd is a respected figure backstage, and while he has attempted to pull off a one-off return to the ring, his days as an in-ring competitor could be over for good. However, the 40-year-old's wrestling school plan is an ideal career decision, and we hope it all comes together sooner rather than later.