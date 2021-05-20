"It's on a different level" - Rey Mysterio on how tag team glory with Dominik compares to past accomplishments

This past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Rey Mysterio captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles with his son Dominik against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

It's an accomplishment that Rey Mysterio says is on another level compared to everything else he's done in his hall of fame-worthy career.

Earlier this week, Mysterio and his son Dominik were guests on ESPN SportsNation to discuss their big title win at WrestleMania Backlash. Rey was asked to compare this title success with his son compared to his past accomplishments in his wrestling career.

Rey Mysterio proudly boasted that he and Dominik becoming the first father and son tag team champions is an indescribable feeling.

"I don't take anything away from all my accomplishments in the past, but it's on a different level, the fact that I've shared the ring with Dom and have become the first father and son Tag Team Champions. It's indescribable," Mysterio said. "He's been doing it since he was a kid. We did a story with Eddie Guerrero, rest in peace, when he was eight years old. It was already cemented within him that one day he would be part of this great industry and now here we are. He's a great listener in the ring and a great follower. Now he has to get better in time."

Would love to thank everyone for the love & support for last night. I’ve been blessed with my career from day 1 in 1989, and now to be able to live such a memorable moment like this one creating history with my son.

💙you all! #NewTagTeamChamps#GodIsGood🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fGYUWAdCmd — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) May 17, 2021

Rey Mysterio says winning the tag team titles with his son is indescribable

Dominik also had high praise for his dad, saying what a blessing it was to come to work with him.

"I'm just honored to share the ring with him, what a blessing, to come to work and do it with my dad," Dominik said.

Judging from Rey Mysterio's comments, we wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't care about anything else that comes after this point in his career. Nothing could possibly top the moment he experienced on Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash with his son.

"I was about 12 when I was already taller than him."



Just @DomMysterio35 trash talking his dad @reymysterio 😂 pic.twitter.com/snyOSz9IHb — SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 17, 2021

Did you enjoy Rey and Dominik Mysterio capturing the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WrestleMania Backlash? Do you think they are on a collision course with The Usos this summer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.