"It's easy, but it's true" - Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been the best female wrestler of 2023, says veteran (Exclusive)

Senior wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently picked Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as the best female wrestler of 2023 so far.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Ripley is one of the biggest stars on WWE's women's roster today. Not only she commands some of the biggest reactions when she walks down the entrance ramp, but The Eradicator has also proven herself in the ring.

The 26-year-old's run with the Women's World Championship has been dominating, with no contender posing a legitimate threat to her reign. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter didn't think twice before picking Ripley as the best female wrestler of the year.

The veteran journalist also mentioned that though Rhea Ripley might be a predictable pick, there was little doubt it was right.

"That's where even I was going. It's easy, but it's true," said Bill Apter [17:34 - 17:38]

Check out the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio thinks Rhea Ripley could win all the titles in WWE in two years

In a recent interview, Dominik Mysterio lavished praise on his Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley. He stated that though she was just 26, she had over a decade of experience.

Dominik firmly believes Ripley could win every major men's title in WWE in the next two years.

"Even though she’s 26 years old, she has 10-plus years of experience. She’s done so much, accomplished so much, she’s held every title in WWE and she’s only 26! I give her another two years before she takes over all the men’s titles, it’s only a matter for time!" said Dominik.

Following the latest developments, Rhea Ripley could be on a collision course with Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam 2023.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's take on why The Eradicator has been the best wrestler of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.