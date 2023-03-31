The WWE Universe is abuzz with reactions to Triple H being "very high" on Dominik Mysterio.

The 25-year-old has ascended rapidly since joining the promotion in 2020. After teaming up with his father for a couple of years, Dominik turned on Rey at Clash at the Castle 2022 to join forces with The Judgment Day. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has flourished as a heel and has received praise from fans and critics alike.

It seems like Dominik's work has also impressed Triple H, who reportedly has big plans in store for the rising star. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H is "very high" on the second-generation star.

"Everyone has been impressed with Dominik Mysterio and it’s pretty much universally acknowledged that Rey vs. Dominik is the hottest thing in the company aside from the Bloodline stuff. Levesque is very high on Dominik and his future past this angle and there are long-term plans for him as a star."

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Triple H is said to be “very high” on Dominik and there are long-term plans for him to be pushed as a star. (Wrestling Observer) Triple H is said to be “very high” on Dominik and there are long-term plans for him to be pushed as a star. (Wrestling Observer) https://t.co/fxjvfxfkxN

The report received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. Check out the reactions below:

Ryan T @triteseee @reigns_era he’s not amazing in ring, but damn he is a amazing heel on the mic @reigns_era he’s not amazing in ring, but damn he is a amazing heel on the mic

🎯 @Nobody_Ucey @reigns_era He has been a good heel recently and did improve on the mic so I’ll give him that @reigns_era He has been a good heel recently and did improve on the mic so I’ll give him that

James @bananarhodes @reigns_era He could end up being one of the greatest ever. He’s young and he started appearing on WWE TV so young man. Obvious he puts in the work skys the limit. @reigns_era He could end up being one of the greatest ever. He’s young and he started appearing on WWE TV so young man. Obvious he puts in the work skys the limit.

P R I N✖️E @_prinxe2k @reigns_era Dom can shoot the stars. But he needs an acting lessons and sharpen his skills in NXT @reigns_era Dom can shoot the stars. But he needs an acting lessons and sharpen his skills in NXT

Triple H reportedly has "various ideas" for the feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio in WWE

The rivalry between Rey and Dominik Mysterio has been ongoing for several months. While the Master of 619 initially refused to fight his son, he accepted the challenge for a match at WrestleMania after Dom insulted his mother.

During the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer also provided more details on WWE's current ideas for the Rey-Dominik feud:

"There have been various ideas batted around regarding Rey and Dominik’s long-term including a very long-term culmination and she [Vickie Guerrero] wasn’t part of those ideas, but the ideas are pretty vague past the culmination and how they get there is something that would be filled in later," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



- Rey Mysterio (The Jason Show)







#WrestleMania "The beating that I give my son is dedicated to all those fathers that are putting up with their kids like I am”- Rey Mysterio (The Jason Show) "The beating that I give my son is dedicated to all those fathers that are putting up with their kids like I am” - Rey Mysterio (The Jason Show)😭😭😭😭😭😭#WrestleMania https://t.co/y66WJzOf9b

Besides his match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, Dom could also play a role in the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

The ex-con has been involved in a rivalry between the two women and has often aided Ripley in her matches.

