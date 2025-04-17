"It’s embarrassing" - Roman Reigns comments on allegations against Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns is set to make WWE history as the first person to headline WrestleMania ten times. Before the mega event, The Original Tribal Chief commented on the allegations against Vince McMahon.
Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group in 2024 due to a lawsuit by Janel Grant. The lawsuit and the investigation are ongoing. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns commented on Grant's allegations and how they have affected the company.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Original Tribal Chief was asked about the Vince McMahon controversy and Janel Grant's ongoing lawsuit against the former WWE Chairman. Roman Reigns was empathetic towards Grant and opened up about the situation she might've gone through.
“She’s got to live with all these situations that happened, and, hopefully, she’s in a place where she feels comfortable and she’s secure in her own place,” Reigns said about Janel Grant.
Reigns added that the allegations put the company in an embarrassing situation.
“It’s embarrassing. That’s stuff you don’t want to hear about. You don’t want your family to hear about." [H/T: Vanity Fair]
Roman Reigns put his hands on Paul Heyman on WWE RAW
Earlier this year, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were inseparable as The Original Tribal Chief fought for The Wiseman and the Ula Fala against Solo Sikoa. He successfully reclaimed his position as The Head of the Table heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2025.
Things got complicated in the following weeks as Paul Heyman was often seen with CM Punk, which didn't sit well with The Original Tribal Chief. Later, Reigns attacked Punk and Seth Rollins when they had their Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden.
WWE later announced a Triple Threat match between the three names, which would headline WrestleMania 41 Night One. CM Punk recently dropped a bombshell when he asked Paul Heyman to be in his corner at The Showcase of the Immortals.
On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Reigns questioned Paul Heyman's loyalty. This eventually led to a brawl when Seth Rollins appeared. However, the OTC did the unthinkable when he shoved The Wiseman out of anger.
In the end, Reigns hit a Spear on Punk, and Seth Rollins hit a stomp on both stars, standing tall in the ring heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.