"It's embarrassing" - Vince Russo slams tomato segment on WWE RAW [Exclusive]

Last night on WWE RAW, we saw Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods come down to the ring with a guitar case full of tomatoes. The babyfaces then pelted Elias, Jaxson Ryker, John Morrison, and The Miz, who were already in the ring, with the aforementioned tomatoes.

This led to a six-man tag match which was won by Priest, Xavier Woods, and Kingston after Woods rolled up Ryker and pinned him.

Vince Russo did not enjoy the segment and opened up about it on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo stated that this was the kind of segment he couldn't even think about going and pitching to talent:

"I'll tell you something and this is a shoot... they open up the case and there's rotten tomatoes, I swear I watched that and I think about how I could ever have pitched that to a talent. How could I have ever told a talent, 'Yeah bro, you're gonna go out there with a guitar case full of rotten tomatoes'... I can't imagine ever pitching that to a talent. There are pros. They are pros. That's how I would look at them and I would never pitch anything like that to a pro. I'm looking at this and I can't get past me having to pitch that," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo calls the tomato segment "embarrassing"

Russo called the tomato segment "embarrassing" and also added that such segments could be embarrassing for the USA Network as well:

"I'm telling you USA Network has to be watching this show and they've got to be embarrassed. They've got to be embarrassed that this is on their network. I'm sorry, it's embarrassing, just embarrassing," said Russo.

