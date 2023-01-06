"It's about to end"- WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns completing 850+ days as the WWE Universal Champion

Wrestling fans have taken note of Roman Reigns completing 857 days as the Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief earned the WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020 by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Match. Since then, Reigns has defended his title against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and many more over the last 850+ days.

The WWE Universe went berserk as they debated the possibility of Roman Reigns getting dethroned in the near future.

While most fans praised Reigns for maintaining his impressive undefeated streak, others criticized him for taking help from his cousins every time.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

🍊Parker Gailor🍊 @ParkerGailor13 @WrestlingWCC I think Roman should defend the wwe championship in the rumble. Like how he did during the 2016 rumble. That way he still looks strong by having multiple people eliminate him and have him keep the universal title @WrestlingWCC I think Roman should defend the wwe championship in the rumble. Like how he did during the 2016 rumble. That way he still looks strong by having multiple people eliminate him and have him keep the universal title

Jake @Jakester_ME @WrestlingWCC Tbh I’m getting kinda bored of it. I don’t like really short title reigns but I also don’t like really long ones. So I personally think he should drop the titles soon. That’s just me @WrestlingWCC Tbh I’m getting kinda bored of it. I don’t like really short title reigns but I also don’t like really long ones. So I personally think he should drop the titles soon. That’s just me

redtaco621 @molitor_david @WrestlingWCC I feel that the Bloodline dominance storyline is starting to annoy viewers & it's time for Creative to come up with something fresh to excite viewers which in turn with push ratings up and merch sales. U have great talents ready for a push . let's do it!! @WrestlingWCC I feel that the Bloodline dominance storyline is starting to annoy viewers & it's time for Creative to come up with something fresh to excite viewers which in turn with push ratings up and merch sales. U have great talents ready for a push . let's do it!! ☺️

TheRealMhlangu @MhlanguSliimkay @WrestlingWCC Patiently waiting for him to reach 1000 days @WrestlingWCC Patiently waiting for him to reach 1000 days https://t.co/NMm84ROEwO

Grayson Waller spoke about challenging Roman Reigns

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller recently spoke about challenging the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Waller opined that although Reigns is the toughest challenger in the industry, he could face the him with the help of a specific strategy.

He further added how The Tribal Chief has a lot of "cousins and family members" in the business who regularly come out to support him during his matches.

"You know Roman Reigns is the toughest challenge in this entire industry right now. No one can beat him. But I do have experience in beating a Bloodline member, not many people can say that. I've beat Solo Sikoa and I've beat him pretty easily lad. So if I get in there with Roman and I have time, and I can come up with some strategy. I can get some backup cause like that guy's got 16 cousins, and 7 uncles, the ring is just covered in Bloodline members," said Grayson Waller.

It will be exciting to see a wrestler eventually dethrone Reigns in the near future.

Would you like to see Waller face The Tribal Chief anytime soon? Sound off in the comment section below.

