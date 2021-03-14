"It's so exciting" - Jeff Hardy compares AEW to WWE

Jeff Hardy recently talked about the differences between WWE and AEW, and the multi-time world champion said that AEW's shows are quite exciting to watch.

"The Charismatic Enigma" is an accomplished tag team and solo star. Hardy has made a significant impact in both WWE and TNA throughout his career. He is regarded as one of the most influential icons in the professional wrestling business. Jeff is currently a member of WWE RAW, while his brother, Matt wrestles in AEW.

Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on ESPN West Palm. On the subject of AEW, Hardy said that Tony Khan's promotion is more open-minded than WWE.

“It’s really cool. Matt is in AEW and before the pandemic hit, their crowds were incredible and on fire. It’s so exciting watching, they are very different than WWE. I don’t know how to explain it, but they are more open minded, WWE is kind of set in their ways. This has changed many times over the years, especially since the Attitude era." (H/T: WrestleZone)

“It’s way different. Thank God, we don’t hit each other in the head with chairs anymore, I worry about that, and try not to future trip too much. It’s a lot safer now but you can still get hurt at any point.”

Jeff Hardy also mentioned how the professional wrestling industry has evolved over the years. Compared to the nature of wrestling when his career began, Hardy stated that the recklessness of the business has significantly decreased.

During the same interview, Hardy also discussed the comparisons between himself and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Two WWE icons recently jumped over to AEW

Paul Wight in AEW

Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show in WWE) signed with Tony Khan's promotion shortly before AEW Revolution. Wight will serve as a commentator on the company's newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation. He's also expected to wrestle at some point.

In his first appearance with AEW, Wight teased a "Hall of Fame" worthy acquisition for the company. During AEW Revolution, the notable acquisition turned out to be former WWE star, Christian Cage.

After his debut at the Revolution event, Christian teased a match against Kenny Omega a few days later on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Shawn Spears, Miro, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler are other former WWE Superstars who have joined Tony Khan's promotion at different points since its inception.