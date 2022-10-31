Former WWE Superstar Paul London has discussed an in-ring segment in which the Big Show got his head shaved by Kurt Angle, Luther Reigns, and Mark Jindrak.

The real-life Paul Wight worked for the McMahon-run empire from 1999 until 2007, and then from 2008 until 2021. During his initial run with the company, the giant was a staple of the SmackDown brand, capturing his second WWE Championship there in 2002. During his run on the blue brand, the giant was responsible for some truly unforgettable moments.

Now, former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London has discussed an instance in which The World's Largest Athlete got his head shaved in the ring. In a recent clip uploaded to the Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, London made mention of a faction featuring Kurt Angle, Luther Reigns, and Mark Jindrak. He then detailed a botched segment in which the three tried to shave Big Show's head.

"It was [Mark] Jindrak, Luther Reigns and Kurt Angle in a faction and they went to shave Big Show's head. So they're all in the ring, I wish Jindrak could tell this story 'cos it's so f***in' funny." (0:18 - 0:34)

The former WWE Tag Team Champion then noted that Luther Reigns demanded that Jindrak hand him clippers to have Big Show's hair off. However, the clippers were not plugged in, leaving an angry Luther to pretend instead.

"And when he, like, realised he just had these f***in' electric f***in' hair razor thing but it wasn't it was just dangling and he's, like, having to pretend that he's shaving his head. It's like, what the f***? There are scissors here also, I think." (1:00 - 1:15)

When was Big Show's final WWE match?

The former two-time WWE Champion departed the company in 2021, following a brief return to TV the year before.

Show's final match was an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton, which took place on an episode of Monday Night Raw on June 20th, 2020. The contest, which took place during WWE's pandemic era, saw Orton defeat Show.

He also teamed with the likes of The Viking Raiders in 2020, in a losing effort to Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza. He also returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 36, to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

