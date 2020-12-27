"It's been fantastic" - Vickie Guerrero opens up about working for AEW and the difference with WWE

Vickie Guerrero has to go down as one of the most memorable general managers in WWE history. Guerrero signed a contract with AEW earlier this year. Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online recently interviewed Vickie Guerrero.

During the interview, Guerrero was asked about the difference between working for WWE and AEW. She said that there was a lot more freedom in AEW while talent was given a script in WWE.

"You know, it's been fantastic. You know, from the other side of working with WWE, you were given a script you're given what to do and we're pretty much no questions asked of what you're going to do their character. Coming into AEW, a lot of my friends said: ‘Oh the creative aspect is for the Superstar to decide’. I didn't really believe it until I actually was involved being a part of the show and I got signed."

Vickie Guerrero opens up about what she was told before her first promo in AEW

Vickie Guerrero went on to talk about her first promo in AEW and how Tony Khan and Kenny Omega told her to do it in her own way. Vickie went describe how doing her own promos helped her connect with her character.

"My first promo, Tony Khan and Kenny Omega were like, well, you do the promo, you’re Vickie Guerrero. And I was like: ‘Oh my God. This is it. This is true’. We can do our own creativity and I love it because there's no stress. I care about what my character is going to say so it means more to me when I can find my own words and relate that to the TV crowd and the audience that we have when we're on the show. I love it because Tony Khan not only wants us to have fun, but he believes our characters. And so while we're happy involving our character with whoever we're working with. It just comes out a whole different way."

Vickie Guerrero is currently managing former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose. During the interview with Lucha Libre Online, Vickie Guerrero also discussed the possibility of her daughter Shaul Guerrero wrestling in AEW. You can check out the details HERE.