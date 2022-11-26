WWE fans from all around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio attacking Rey Mysterio at his home.

Dominik Mysterio turned his back on his father a few months ago to join the ranks of The Judgment Day. The 25-year-old claimed that the villainous faction was his new family, which resulted in Rey moving over to SmackDown.

In a recent video posted by WWE's official account, Dominik and Ripley were shown visiting the Mysterio family home on Thanksgiving Night for dinner. However, Rey's wife rejected them at the door, which led to the duo barging their way in and assaulting the veteran luchador.

Wrestling fans shared their thoughts on the segment on Twitter. While some found the incident funny, many were agitated by The Judgment Day pair's actions.

Rhea Ripley commented on working with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

The Nightmare played an instrumental role in turning Dominik Mysterio against his father. Rhea Ripley has since worked closely with the 25-year-old.

During an interview with the New York Post, the former RAW Women's Champion recently opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik. Ripley disclosed that the duo are enjoying being a menace to society.

"Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an “I’m Your Papi” shirt. I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to screw with Rey on his [25th] anniversary."

Rhea Ripley will be in action at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series. She'll be joining forces with Damage CTRL to take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and another superstar. The fifth member of Belair's team will be revealed on SmackDown tonight.

Do you like the on-screen pairing of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio? Sound off below in the comments section.

