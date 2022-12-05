"It’s over for all your faves"- Carmella comments on future WWE return

WWE Superstar Carmella has been away from the ring since July, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

During her hiatus, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared some heartbreaking news online. Mella revealed that she and her husband Corey Graves suffered a miscarriage and later an ectopic pregnancy. The popular star thanked friends and fans for the support that they offered during the devastating time.

After months away from the ring, the WWE Superstar shared her thoughts online about her future return. Taking to Twitter, the star issued the following statement:

"I miss this so much!! I can’t WAIT to get back in the ring again. Ugh. When I do come back, it’s over for all your faves."

Over the years in WWE, Carmella has enjoyed many major achievements and captured multiple championships.

In 2017, she became the first-ever female Money in the Bank winner and later cashed in the briefcase on Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion. More recently, she reigned as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside then-partner Zelina Vega.

Carmella recently reacted to a former major feud on SmackDown

Two years ago, Carmella retired her former Mella is Money character and re-introduced herself to the WWE Universe as The Untouchable. Reggie, now known as Scrypts in NXT, was introduced as her sommelier. Reggie was later fired from his role as the former champion's sommelier and aligned himself with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Around this time, the former 24/7 Champion began a rivalry with Sasha Banks and was in hot pursuit of the SmackDown Women's Championship. Reacting to the feud, the multiple-time champion commented the following on Twitter:

"A MOMENT"

At TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in 2020, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion failed to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Banks. She later briefly teamed up with Billie Kay before her release from WWE.

Are you looking forward to Carmella making a return to the WWE ring? Who would you like to see her face when she comes back? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

