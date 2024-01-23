"It's finally happening," "I NEED IT" - Fans erupt after WWE star teases title clash with Gunther after 1751 days

Gunther has enjoyed a historic Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE over the last two years. His title could be under threat after the recently repackaged Pete Dunne teased a blockbuster rematch on social media.

Pete Dunne was a highly-rated star as the NXT UK Champion, and fans were intrigued to see how he would perform on the main roster. Upon his debut on SmackDown in March 2022, he was repackaged as Butch and put in a stable with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

While the Brawling Brutes enjoyed moderate success on the main roster, WWE Universe was still eager to see the Bruiserweight character in front of a wider audience. This finally happened on the most recent episode of SmackDown when Butch came out as Pete Dunne during his entrance.

He teamed up with Tyler Bate to take on Pretty Deadly, and the former came out on top in a dominant fashion. Following this win, the former NXT Tag Team Champion posted a picture of himself and Gunther, much to the delight of the fans.

It's quite clear that fans still remember their classic match at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019 when the Ring General defeated Pete Dunne to win the NXT UK Championship.

Released WWE star commented on Gunther's reign

Shelton Benjamin was released from WWE in September 2023. Despite never being pushed as a top star, the former tag team champion was quite popular with the fans.

In a recent interview, he commented on Gunther's title reign and his own run with the Intercontinental Championship during the Ruthless Aggression era.

"I don’t know him [Gunther] well enough to comment on his personality, but he’s always been nice enough and kind and I think he’s doing a phenomenal job. Yeah, I do feel like I need to go end that title reign, but that’s a different story [Laughs]. What he’s doing is great, but of the 2010s, I’m still the man. You can’t take the from me. I’m the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 2010s. Live with it, hate it, be mad, there is only one thing you can do and that’s deal with it," said Shelton. [H/T: Fightful]

Shelton Benjamin enjoyed two stints in WWE and won the United States Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship thrice, and the tag titles thrice.

