30-year-old star teases blockbuster rematch with Gunther upon getting repackaged by Triple H after 2 years

Triple H's ascent to the WWE creative throne has been a major blessing for Gunther. The latter has become one of the most dominant superstars in the industry and shows no signs of slowing down. However, a rematch with Pete Dunne could shake things up for the Ring General.

Previously, Pete Dunne was repackaged as Butch when he debuted for the main roster on SmackDown in March 2022. He was a part of the Brawling Brutes, which also consisted of Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Fans were eager to see the former NXT UK Champion change his gimmick back to Pete Dunne and their wish was granted as he brought back the Bruiserweight character. This happened on the most recent episode SmackDown when Tyler Bate and Butch were set to take on Pretty Deadly. Instead of Butch, it was Pete Dunne who showed up.

In light of these events, the former NXT Tag Team Champion teased a blockbuster rematch with storied rival Gunther.

Expand Tweet

The two had an incredible match at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019, and a rematch on the main roster would be fascinating.

Gunther should face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40, says Matt Morgan

Gunther has been an incredible Intercontinental Champion, and he seems primed to rise up to the world title picture. A massive victory at WrestleMania 40 will propel the Ring General to the main event scene.

Matt Morgan believes the leader of Imperium should defeat Brock Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"[Gunther] that's a great one [opponent for Brock Lesnar]. And he needs to beat him. But I wanna see Brock's reaction to his chops. I really do wanna watch that. Because Brock, he gets it. He will be very reactionary. Even though he knows he's in a worked environment, I really wanna see how he reacts to the chops. [You don't see him saying, 'That's not gonna work for me, brother.' Maybe. But I just wanna see what happens if he pushes it out there, what happens," Morgan said. [42:43 - 43:11]

Brock Lesnar is a megastar, and a victory over the Beast Incarnate will elevate the Intercontinental Champion immensely. What Triple H intends to do remains to be seen.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.