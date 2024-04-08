"It's finally over" - WWE fans react as Roman Reigns shares emotional moment with Bloodline member after WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns' historic title reign has come to an end. In the main event of WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief was dethroned. Moments later, he was seen sharing an emotional moment with Paul Heyman.

The WWE Universe has reacted to Reigns hugging The Wiseman on the entrance ramp before exiting the arena. The Tribal Chief held the Universal Championship for 1316 days. At WrestleMania 38, he unified the Universal and WWE Championship and successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes last year.

Watch the video of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman hugging after the WrestleMania 40 main event:

However, history was not to be repeated at WrestleMania 40, as Rhodes dethroned Reigns and ended his historic title reign. The Tribal Chief's post-match actions caught the WWE Universe's attention, who believed that the now-former champion could be taking some time away from the company.

Check out the reactions below:

During the main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker dealt with The Bloodline. Cena took care of Solo Sikoa, who beat the 16-time WWE World Champion at Crown Jewel 2023. Meanwhile, The Undertaker chokeslammed The Rock. Interferences from Seth Rollins, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso also occurred during the match.

With The American Nightmare winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Reigns is expected to take time off from the company. However, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for the now-former champion and the newly crowned champion.

