"It's not fun, it's very much so like a cheese grater" - Ember Moon talks about her experience of working in the WarGames match (Exclusive)

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon returned to NXT last year after being called up to the main roster in 2018. The addition of Ember Moon has further solidified what is already being considered as the best women's division in all of pro wrestling right now.

Ahead of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day this Sunday, Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino caught up with Ember Moon. During the interview, Ember Moon spoke about her experience of working in the WarGames match last year.

"You know, I would love to say that it was not a shock, but it was. (laughs) Because it just happened so quick, and that's the beauty of WWE as a whole like anything can happen at anytime. You know, I'm thinking like okay I've been off for a year and a half and okay we're just gonna ease back into this and then they're like okay you're doing this main event and I'm like oh okay cool. And then it's like oh you're in this main event, I'm like okay well we are not easing back into things. Oh wait now you're in WarGames, I'm like oh, all right, (laughs), I guess we're doing this."

"And I think that's such a relief that they trust me to be in those positions to deliver those matches. It's really cool to have someone have that faith in you. I feel like and I think that's what everyone is looking forward to, to feel important and feel needed. And I feel like for so long I was just kind of trying to find my way and when I came back to NXT, it was just on a platter ready like hey are you ready to take advantage of this opportunity, here it is. And I'm like yeah let's do it."

You can watch the entire interview with Ember Moon here.

"Who cares about the bruises and the battered bones, the soreness after" - Ember Moon on always wanting to do a WarGames match

Ember Moon further joked about how she doesn't have concern for her health in crazy matches and how she has always wanted to do a WarGames match. Ember Moon also had a hilarious comparison of being inside a steel cage match to a cheese grater.

"Let's be honest, I have not a lot of concern for my personal health (laughs) when it comes to like crazy matches and I've always wanted to do a WarGames match because I remember when the first WarGames happened we were actually in a fatal-four-way for the NXT Women's Championship that Asuka had just vacated so like I never got the opportunity when I was in NXT to be in a WarGames. And like there's just something about the chaos and destruction that happens between a steel cage that I'm just like yeah let's do it (laughs). Who cares about the bruises and the battered bones, the soreness after. It's like you know it's the thrill of the hunt. On the independent scene, I did like one crazy match like that every year but WarGames was my first ever cage match, which I don't recommend being thrown into a steel cage. It's not fun, it's very much so like a cheese grater (laughs). But yeah, things like that are fun when things are presented like that to me. I mean, I'm not not gonna do it."

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day this Sunday, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will take on the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the finals of the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

