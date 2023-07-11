"It's a gig that you have to really, really love" - Cody Rhodes opens up about the WWE schedule

Cody Rhodes has commented on the current WWE schedule and how difficult it can be.

The American Nightmare made his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 last year, where he was revealed as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent. Besides appearing on RAW every week, the brand he's currently assigned to, he also competes in house shows and sometimes has dark matches on SmackDown.

Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in the entire industry, and he proved that by headlining WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on ESPN Radio, Cody Rhodes stated that the WWE schedule can be daunting, but he's lucky to have his own tour bus and doesn't need to travel in a packed car.

“The schedule can be very daunting. It's a gig that you have to really, really love and your family too. You, if you're someone who has a family like myself, my wife, and my daughter, that love has to, everyone has to know about passion and sacrifice. I am very lucky in the sense that I have my own tour bus, and that's where I'm comfortable right now," said Rhodes. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Cody Rhodes says WWE is on a different level right now

WWE is currently on fire, as the ratings are up, arenas are selling out, and viewership is up year-over-year as well. The Bloodline storyline has played a significant role in all this, as it's the hottest thing in wrestling right now.

During the same conversation on ESPN Radio, Cody Rhodes spoke about WWE's popularity, stating that the company is on a different level.

"The tradeoff for what we do is so worth it. You know, WWE every city lately is, and one out after another, and there's been this really special thing that's happening with our product, which is always popular, but right now it's even on a different level. So that's the trade-off," said Rhodes.

On RAW this week, Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to another match at WWE SummerSlam and mentioned that The Beast Incarnate will return at next week's Monday Night show.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar will accept the challenge or not.

