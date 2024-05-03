"It's going to hurt him" - Veteran warns WWE about Cody Rhodes's behavior

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan warned WWE about Cody Rhodes' behavior as an "ultra babyface."

The American Nightmare is currently the top babyface in the Stamford-based company. Last month, he finished his story and defeated Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Last Friday, Rhodes joined Triple H in announcing the first round of the 2024 WWE Draft, a move Morgan saw as unnecessary.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan criticized Rhodes's booking as an "ultra babyface." The TNA legend claimed playing that character with the company publicly supporting him would hurt the 38-year-old:

"So, I also did not like seeing... I love Cody and I'm one of his biggest fans. I did not like seeing Cody out there next to Hunter making the draft choices because now this is going to a direction I was praying you would not go with him. With Cody being an ultra babyface and a great guy and gosh go OG, I'm living my dream, that we all, including this clown [points at himself], got behind as the biggest Cody crybaby walking God's green earth, okay," he said.

Morgan added:

"But, when he started to be too squeaky clean like that and the company's behind him publicly like that, it's not going to help him as a babyface in 2024. It's not. It's going to hurt him." [32:32 - 33:11]

Cody Rhodes will defend his title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France

Since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes has defended the title multiple times in untelevised matches against Dominik Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, he is set to put his championship on the line for the first time in a televised fight at Backlash France.

Next Saturday, The American Nightmare will go head-to-head against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One earned his shot at Rhodes' title after beating LA Knight in the final of the Undisputed WWE Championship Eliminator Tournament.

While addressing the upcoming match between Styles and Rhodes, former superstar Aiden English suggested that Knight could interfere to cost The Phenomenal One the title shot. It would be interesting to see if that scenario would come true.

What do you think of Cody Rhodes' character? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback