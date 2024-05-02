Top WWE star could interfere in Cody Rhodes' match vs. AJ Styles, says veteran, for major reason

Former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (aka Aiden English) believes LA Knight could interfere in Cody Rhodes' match against AJ Styles at Backlash France.

The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He is now set to defend the title against AJ Styles at Backlash France.

The Phenomenal One has been feuding with Knight over the past few months. While The Megastar defeated Styles at this year's Show of Shows, the latter beat Knight in the final of the Undisputed WWE Championship Eliminator Tournament to earn his shot at Rhodes' title.

The Phenomenal One previously traveled to Perth, Australia, to interfere in the Elimination Chamber Match and cost Knight a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. Hence, Rehwoldt pointed out on the Rebooked podcast that The Megastar could return the favor at Backlash France.

"I wouldn't wanna like to spoil Cody's first big defense and mar it in controversy, but how far did AJ Styles travel to scr*w LA Knight? Does LA Knight return the favor and cross the ocean? Because, right now, he doesn't have a match on Backlash, technically, right? So, I don't know if he's gonna be featured on SmackDown or whatever, but yeah, maybe he travels." [20:30 - 20:59]

Will WWE align LA Knight and AJ Styles together?

With LA Knight and AJ Styles having victories over each other, Matthew Rehwoldt believes their feud would probably see them have a third fight after Backlash France.

The wrestling veteran also suggested on a previous episode of the Rebooked podcast that the two could later form an unlikely alliance.

"I think we're gonna get some kind of blow-off match and then maybe after that they come together," Rehwoldt said.

LA Knight recently highlighted that Styles "cheated" to beat him in the final of the Undisputed WWE Championship Eliminator Tournament. It would be interesting to see if he would attempt to take revenge on Saturday.

Do you think LA Knight will cost AJ Styles his match at Backlash France? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

