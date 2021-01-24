"It’s going to be a legendary classic that you look back on" - Chad Gable on a potential match with a 4-time WWE Champion

Chad Gable recently made a bold claim by saying that his potential match against a top WWE SmackDown Superstar would be a technical classic. The Superstar that Gable spoke about was four-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Chad Gable said that when he does get a chance to face Bryan, it would be a legendary match that people will remember for a long time.

Chad Gable has won tag team gold on all three WWE brands. Currently, Gable coaches Otis on WWE SmackDown, and he has recently been training Daniel Bryan as well. Bryan himself is an iconic WWE Superstar, and he is also one of the most popular and technically skilled wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry today. Many fans consider him to be one of the best wrestlers in the world.

In an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Chad Gable revealed that he dreams of facing Bryan in a singles match. Gable said that he wants a coveted singles championship to be on the line in this bout. The former Tag Team Champion also stated that he is not yet at the point where he has obtained a shot at a singles title, but he would want his match against Daniel Bryan to have high stakes.

''I want a Championship to be at stake. I want time to make this a technical classic. If we get that chance, without a shadow of a doubt, it’s going to be a legendary classic that you look back on.”

Training continues at the Alpha Academy. ⁣

⁣@otiswwe costing us that match last Friday was a great lesson in Alpha philosophy for him, and he understands that. Even still, we have a LOT of work to do...⁣

⁣#AlphaAcademy pic.twitter.com/S7YM4XjftZ — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) December 16, 2020

Chad Gable hasn't been given a chance to properly shine as a singles star in WWE

Although Chad Gable is a decorated Tag Team Superstar in WWE, he also mentioned that he has not been given an opportunity to perform as a top singles WWE Superstar.

With his Alpha Academy segments alongside Otis growing popular every week, there is a high chance that Gable may finally get the push for which he has been patiently waiting throughout these past few years.

Would you like to see Daniel Bryan vs. Chad Gable in a one-on-one title match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.