"It's going to be real tough on him" - Top WWE star reveals Roman Reigns' biggest challenge at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns will have a tough time competing on both nights at WWE WrestleMania XL, according to Becky Lynch.

The Tribal Chief will team up with The Rock to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows. The following night, the Head of the Table will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare. That match will take place after Seth Rollins collides with Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While speaking to TaRhonda Thomas of ABC Philly, Becky Lynch stated that Roman Reigns will have a hard time pulling off double duty at WrestleMania XL, as he only wrestles a few times a year while Cody and Seth have matches regularly.

"It's going to be hard, but that's why they're the champs. For Roman, he's probably doubling he's work that he's done over the last year because he hardly ever shows up to work. It's going to be real tough on him. It's going to be a lot hard on him. Cody is used to fighting. Seth Rollins is used to being a fighting champion. I think Roman Reigns is going to have the hard time here," Becky Lynch said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief walks out of WrestleMania XL as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Becky Lynch on how she feels about the Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes match at WWE WrestleMania XL

Becky Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, will finally have a proper WrestleMania main event on Night One. The Visionary has always wanted to headline the event, and it will finally come to fruition.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Becky Lynch shared her honest thoughts on Roman Reigns and The Rock facing Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

"I mean, I have a husband on the back end that's going to main event WrestleMania, you know, and it's going to be a huge match where it's going to be him vs. Roman - which could be the main event of any show. Him and Cody vs. Roman and The Rock, and you talk about The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world and... So you got Seth and Roman who have so much history and then Cody finishing the story. So, I love that," Becky Lynch said.

The Man will also be competing in a title match at WrestleMania XL, as she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

