Becky Lynch gives honest thoughts on the Bloodline vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania XL

Becky Lynch has shared her honest thoughts on the Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes storyline going into WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Great One is set to make his in-ring return at The Grandest Stage of Them All when he teams up with his cousin The Tribal Chief to take on The Visionary and The American Nightmare in a tag team match in the main event of Night One. The bout will have huge implications for Cody Rhodes' title match on Night Two.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Becky Lynch was asked if she's enjoying the storyline. She mentioned that her husband Seth Rollins is involved in it, who has a long history with Roman Reigns.

"I mean, I have a husband on the back end that's going to main event WrestleMania, you know, and it's going to be a huge match where it's going to be him vs. Roman - which could be the main event of any show. Him and Cody vs. Roman and The Rock and you talk about The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world and... So you got Seth and Roman who have so much history and then Cody finishing the story. So, I love that," said Lynch. [26:40-27:47]

Becky Lynch opens up about her daughter's love for The Rock

The Man has a daughter named Roux who is a fan of The Rock, as she knows him as Maui from the popular movie Moana.

Becky Lynch revealed in an interview that she introduced her to The Great One and that he even sang the song "You're Welcome" to her.

"But the Maui thing, she got to meet Maui, too. I got to introduce her to Maui. She got to meet The Rock, and he was so kind to her and sang ‘You’re Welcome’ to her. So it’s gonna be hard for her knowing that her dad’s going to beat up Maui, but we’ll get through it," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch will also compete in a big match at WrestleMania XL, as she'll try to be the first person to dethrone Rhea Ripley.

