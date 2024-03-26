Becky Lynch reveals her daughter's love for The Rock and what it means when 37-year-old WWE star beats him at WrestleMania XL

Becky Lynch and The Rock have shared the ring before on WWE programming. She has even openly admitted her love for The People's Champion. Turns out, her 3-year-old daughter Roux Lopez is also a fan. The latter better knows the legendary wrestler Maui from the Moana film series (2016, 2024).

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, The Man discussed about Roux witnessing The Rock get beat up at WrestleMania XL by her father, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

When asked what it is like for Roux's father to fight the "Tooth Fairy" (The Rock's character in the eponymous movie, 2010), the Irish star revealed that her daughter has not watched that particular feature, albeit it is her personal favorite.

"But the Maui thing, she got to meet Maui, too. I got to introduce her to Maui. She got to meet The Rock, and he was so kind to her and sang ‘You’re Welcome’ to her," Lynch recalled.

The former WWE WrestleMania main eventer continued:

"So it’s gonna be hard for her knowing that her dad’s going to beat up Maui, but we’ll get through it. We’ll get through it as a family. These are the hard conversations that you don’t know that you’re going to have to have with your children when you become a mother and you’re a wrestler," Lynch said. [From 13:14 to 14:13]

The Rock joined The Bloodline in a rare appearance on WWE RAW this past Monday night. He confronted Cody Rhodes in the opening segment, albeit only whispered something to the latter before walking away, infuriating the Chicago crowd. The show ended on an absolute high, though, as he battered The American Nightmare, even bloodying the latter.

Becky Lynch discusses her spot on the WWE WrestleMania XL match card

The Rock's inclusion in the 40th edition of the Showcase of Immortals has put him in an obvious spot - the main event. The two-night system of the sports entertainment spectacular allows for that to happen, and, does not take away the weight of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is booked for Night Two.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has been looking to check some of the boxes at this point in her career. Last month, she entered her first Elimination Chamber match (and won). The Man disclosed while sitting down for an interview with ClutchPoints that in April, she hopes to open WrestleMania for the first time.

She then added that it would allow for her to sit back and enjoy her husband closing out 'Mania for the first time in his career, tagging alongside Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns. The tag team bout will determine the stipulation for the following night's show-closing title match.

If you use the quotes, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

