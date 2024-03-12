WWE star Seth Rollins addresses the significance of WrestleMania XL main event to him

Seth Rollins holds the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE and will defend the belt against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The bout could take place on Night Two. As for Night One, Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to face The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock.

During a recent WWE Live Event in Lafayette, Louisiana, Rhodes and Rollins tested the waters of their unlikely union. They defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in the night's main event. Post-match, he addressed the upcoming WrestleMania main event to the live crowd and what it means to him.

"We are how many days away from WrestleMania? 27 days from WrestleMania,” Rollins said. "I got something I want to tell you guys. I know I had that big cash-in at WrestleMania 31 and I kind of snuck my way into the main event. But this year will be what I consider my first WrestleMania main event. [Crowd chants you deserve it.]" [H/T: WreslteZone]

At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins lost a one-on-one match to Randy Orton. The bout was the second contest on the match card. However, Rollins later inserted himself in the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Today, the moment is dubbed "Heist of the Century" as The Visionary walked out of The Show of Shows with The Beast's WWE Championship.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was originally planned for WWE WrestleMania XL main event

If the match had happened this year on The Grandest Stage, an argument can be made that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins would have been the latter's most important rivalry to date.

The Visionary often reiterated his disdain towards CM Punk in the last few years. After The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE in November, the two met on the December 18 episode of RAW.

All signs pointed to them facing each other for the World Heavyweight Championship at the sports entertainment spectacular.

However, Punk was injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and will miss this year's Show of Shows. In the end, Rollins volunteered to assist The American Nightmare as the latter tried to fend off The Bloodline and become world champion in WWE for the first time in his career.

As for the Best in the World, he made a new enemy on his way out in the form of Drew McIntyre. CM Punk will be back on RAW later this month.

