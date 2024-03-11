WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Becky Lynch teams up with new male partner, current champion suffers loss, Gunther in action (Lafayette, 03/10)

WWE hosted the second Road to WrestleMania live event of the week in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Sunday, March 10. We now have results from the show that featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

Sami Zayn kicked off the event with a win over Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match. Both stars will be in action on RAW tomorrow, where they will compete in a Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Next up, AJ Styles defeated Carlito via Submission. The show also featured a Mixed Tag Team match as Becky Lynch joined forces with Kevin Owens to pick up a win over Nia Jax and Grayson Waller.

Elsewhere on the card, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Jey Uso. Bianca Belair was also in action as she teamed up with Zelina Vega and Naomi to defeat three champions of Damage CTRL: Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.

Next, MVP issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos. The veteran offered $10k to anyone who could knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, who failed in his task and ended up suffering a loss. Santos Escobar was also on the losing end of his match against LA Knight.

The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who joined forces to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline. After the match, the babyfaces had a few words for the fans in attendance.

The duo have a much bigger battle ahead of them as they are slated to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Lafayette, Louisiana, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles defeated Carlito

Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens defeat Grayson Waller and Nia Jax

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Jey Uso

Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

