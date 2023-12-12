Triple H did the unthinkable at WWE Survivor Series 2023 as he brought back CM Punk nearly a decade after the latter controversially left the company. However, many have been worried about the Chicago native's behavior due to his recent issues. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the company was testing Punk with the latest promo with Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has made it clear in the past that he does not like CM Punk, and the same was visible at Survivor Series when the latter made his return.

The duo was involved in a war of words on RAW last night, where The Visionary took multiple shots at the former AEW World Champion. Rollins claimed that he was protecting WWE from the controversial star.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said, going by the latest segment, he believes the Triple H-led team is testing if Punk really stands up to his words.

"They want to see if they can control him. They wanna see if he’s going to do everything they tell him to do. It’s gonna be a coup for Triple H to be able to control CM Punk. That’s what it’s all about, that's what the business is all about. I don’t care who says what. They’re the boys, bro. That's what the business is all about." [From 29:03 onwards]

CM Punk signed an exclusive contract with WWE RAW last night. The Second City Saint also teased going after Rollins in case he wins the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

