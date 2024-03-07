"It's gonna happen" - Hollywood star weighs in on The Rock potentially betraying Roman Reigns

The current Bloodline story involving The Rock and Roman Reigns has all eyes glued to the screens. Fans have been speculating over the most minute details throughout the segments and picked up on The People's Champion doing the Acknowledge The Bloodline taunt wrong. Many believe that it is a subtle hint at a potential double-cross from The Rock's end, while others are convinced that it's leading nowhere.

Given that wrestling has always attracted eyes from all around the entertainment industry, Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., is also invested in the story. A long-time fan of the product, Jackson believes that The Rock will turn on Roman, but it won't happen at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the Hollywood star indulged in some speculation in light of recent storyline developments:

"If you do something twice, you're doing it on purpose, First of all, we all speculated that at some point they're gonna have to clash because we all know we want Rock and Roman, it's gonna happen some kind of way. While you're telling me a double cross is going to happen at this 'Mania, and they're gonna have to have multiple encounters all the way to the next Mania and it's still gonna happen the same way? I just don't think the doublecross is gonna happen as soon as people think." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Will The Rock turn on Roman Reigns?

The Rock's return last month initially positioned him as the face who would dethrone Roman Reigns. However, due to intense fan pressure and Cody Rhodes' desire to finish the story, the angle was pivoted, which resulted in The People's Champion turning heel. However, many are speculating that this is only a ruse so that Rock can turn on Reigns after gaining his trust.

The Brahma Bull doing The Bloodline taunt incorrectly is certainly an odd thing, and it has been pointed out on WWE TV. During his promo with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins referenced it by making the same gesture with his hand for a brief moment.

Multiple theories are being thrown around, with none having enough substance to prove anything just yet

As for WrestleMania, the WWE Universe will get to see The Rock wrestle for the first time since WrestleMania 32. He and Roman Reigns will team up to face Rhodes and Rollins in a high-stakes matchup on Night One.

