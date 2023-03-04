"It's gonna be very warm" - Popular WWE star looking to confront John Cena on Monday Night RAW 

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has some plans for John Cena's return to RAW this Monday.

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that John Cena would be returning to RAW in front of his hometown fans at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Theory in particular took a keen interest in this announcement when he mentioned that the 16-time champ should not be getting all that attention and rather, he should be the one under the spotlight.

In an exclusive interview with Inside the Ropes this week, Theory mentioned that seeing Cena back on RAW would be special. He sarcastically commented that he would show respect to the Franchise Player and be very polite.

"Of course I do. I'm on Monday Night RAW every single Monday. We all know the history of John Cena and we know the work that he's put in and how many Mondays he's been there. I just want to show him all the respect I can on Monday. So I'll be the one to, you know, bearing that to him." Theory said. "Very warm. It's gonna be very warm." [1:01 - 1:28]

John Cena was last seen in WWE back in December

With John Cena's return, the excitement is at a fever pitch, and fans have been speculating about a possible match between him and Austin Theory.

Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect last competed on SmackDown back in December, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Now with WrestleMania just days away, it will be interesting to see what the 16-time Champion has to say to the WWE Universe. This week's RAW could also reveal if Cena has a high-profile matchup at the Show of Shows.

