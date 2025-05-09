"It's a good lesson for everyone in WWE" - Top name details reason behind sudden success

Some WWE Superstars have become popular and broken the glass ceiling without getting extra attention or spotlight from management. Recently, Scarlett addressed the sudden rise in stardom for her and Karrion Kross over WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Last month, fans began to rally behind Karrion Kross and Scarlett from Monday Night RAW, as Kross' unfiltered promo garnered attention. Lately, fans have cheered the two whenever they make an on-screen appearance, and the company's management has finally noticed it.

While the veteran has been in the industry for a while, the sudden traction came only when Karrion Kross cut an unscripted promo and uploaded a WrestleMania 41 weekend vlog. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Scarlett was asked how the two turned the tide in such a short span.

The 33-year-old star explained how any superstar can get themselves over, regardless of the promotion, by simply working on themselves and using all the tools they have to elevate their game. She also stressed the importance of adding new skills to become a better performer, with or without a dedicated spotlight.

"So, I think it's a good lesson for everyone in WWE, everyone on the independent scene, and anyone in wrestling right now that even though you're with a big company, it doesn't mean you've to stop promoting yourself...WWE is an amazing platform cause we're in front of millions of people every single week, but that doesn't mean you've to stop working on your promos or stop learning new things and adding new skills to your toolbox, and you want to utilize everything that you possibly have," Scarlett said. (From 03:26 to 04:05)

Scarlett wants Karrion Kross to become the next WWE Champion

In 2022, Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared on the developmental brand under Triple H's leadership. The Herald of Doomsday held the NXT Championship twice but hasn't captured a title on the main roster in his second run with the company.

In the same interview, Scarlett stated that she wants Kross to win the most prestigious prize in the company, and it's one of her goals to see it happen in the Stamford-based promotion.

"That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said.

It'll be interesting to see if Kross can reach the top of the card on the main roster in the coming months.

