"It's a great feeling"- Jinder Mahal opens up about representing India at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Shortly after his appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle, Jinder Mahal opened up about his pride in representing India at the event.

Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion, and he's been prominently featured throughout his WWE career. Mahal had been recovering from an injury for a few months, but he returned to the ring at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Jinder Mahal spoke to Kayla Braxton after WWE Superstar Spectacle and spoke about his pride at representing India. He also had a lot of praise for the Indian WWE Superstars who were showcased a Superstar Spectacle, a number of whom had their first matches at the event:

"It's a great feeling. Before me, there was just The Great Khali. It was just us as really the only Indian representation. Just seeing everything grow, from the locker room, we got the addition of the Bollywood Boyz and we had the largest tryout ever I believe, a year or two ago in India. A couple of them got to come to the Performance Center and train, they're living the dream. A lot of them, it was their debut match today, too. And seeing that, I can relate to how special that is because at one point in my career, now it seems a long time ago, that was me. So just being in the position now where I can give advice, I can almost mentor them and assure them to relax and have fun because when you're having fun, the WWE Universe is having fun, so that's what I got to say, it was awesome."

At WWE Superstar Spectacle, Jinder Mahal teamed up with The Bollywood Boyz to take on Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher. The babyfaces won the match after Indus Sher hit Samir Singh with a spectacular double team move.

Jinder Mahal wants to see a WWE Performance Center in India

Jinder Mahal also commented on how he wants to see a WWE Performance Center in India. He stated that WWE is quickly becoming a global brand, so he wants every major country to have a Performance Center.

"Work hard and anything is possible, especially now, now is the time. There are so many opportunities, WWE is growing so much, NXT is growing so much. We have a Performance Center in England already, and I'm sure someday I'd love to see one in India and China and Mexico. I want to see every country represented in WWE because WWE truly is a global brand."

Jinder Mahal missed most of 2020 because he was recovering from some injuries. For someone who spent so much time away from the ring, Mahal looked like he was in great shape at WWE Superstar Spectacle. "The Modern Day Maharaja" hasn't missed a step.

