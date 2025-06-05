It's hard to book someone like Omos in a storyline, says major WWE name

A WWE veteran has shared his views on Omos' absence from TV. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T says it's hard for him to write angles for giants.

On March 31, 2024, The Nigerian Giant defeated Odyssey Jones at a live event on the road to WrestleMania XL. It's been more than a year since then, and the behemoth hasn't wrestled on WWE television. Fans are beyond frustrated with Triple H over his failure to book the giant on TV.

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame, WWE legend Booker T opened up about the star's absence and said it's hard to write stories for guys like him. Booker said he's had problems writing angles for stars who are too big. Here's his full comment:

“That’s Omos’ problem. He’s one of those guys, he’s so big, it’s hard to -- I’ve heard people say, ‘Man, you should be able to book Omos with anybody.’ But I’ll tell you what, that’s not true. That’s not true at all because we have guys come through Reality of Wrestling and if they’re too big, it’s hard for me to write something for ‘em. It’s hard for me to book ‘em in a storyline with anybody because they’re way too big to actually, you know, be looked at like, man, it’s gonna be an even match here. Anybody Omos get in the ring with, he should squash him like a grape. He’s that theory of, you know, can a hundred men beat a gorilla? No, I’m serious. He’s that freakin’ big. Who’s gonna beat him!?" [H/T: Fightful]

Omos is excited to return to WWE television

The 7 ft 3 in star recently had a chat with WhatCulture and spoke on a variety of topics. He also touched upon his WWE absence and said he's ready to make a return.

"There is nothing that brings me more joy than being in a wrestling ring. So, whenever that happens, I am just ready and excited to get back in there," he added.

Only time will tell if The Game has any plans in place for the former RAW Tag Team Champion. He is bound to receive a massive pop when he eventually comes back on TV.

