Omos gives positive update more than a year since last WWE match

Omos recently provided an update on his WWE status amid his hiatus from the company. The popular star has not competed in a match on WWE television since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, won by Bronson Reed on the April 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Ad

In an interview with WhatCulture, the former RAW Tag Team Champion noted that he was patiently waiting for an opportunity to return to the promotion. He noted that he enjoyed his time competing in Japan but was hoping to return to the company soon.

"I'm just waiting. I had fun in Japan, and just, you know, patiently waiting," he said. [From 0:14 - 0:18]

The veteran added that there was nothing that brought him more joy than wrestling, and he was looking forward to getting back into the ring.

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

"There is nothing that brings me more joy than being in a wrestling ring. So, whenever that happens, I am just ready and excited to get back in there," he added. [From 5:15 - 5:21]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ad

The Nigerian Giant spent some time in Japan earlier this year and captured the GHC Tag Team Championships alongside Jack Morris.

Vince Russo comments on the possibility of Omos returning to WWE television

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Omos potentially returning to television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo suggested that it was too late for the 31-year-old to make an impact on WWE television. The legend claimed that it would be difficult for fans to take Omos seriously at this point.

Ad

"It's too late," Russo said. "They've brought him in and out too many times. He's got too much stank on him. It's too late, and I don't say that often, bro, because I always say you can save somebody. I always say that, but I think he's been in and out way too many times where now I think it would be very, very hard for anybody to take him seriously." [4:04 – 4:27]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Omos recently shared a tease on social media amid his WWE hiatus. Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More