"It’s been a hell of a ride!" - 67-year-old legend pens down an emotional message to Cody Rhodes after his Royal Rumble win

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to send an emotional message to Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes recently won his second consecutive Royal Rumble last Saturday. The former AEW star eliminated CM Punk to get the victory. After the bout, The American Nightmare immediately pointed at Roman Reigns, hinting towards a rematch against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Instagram, Diamond Dallas Page dedicated a message to Rhodes and claimed he wants to see him finish the story.

"This was an Awesome moment! I watched the #Rumble from the Press Box with my buddy podcaster @chrisvanvliet. After the match was over, I was so Proud of Cody. I decided to walk through all the people who were leaving the building. The people couldn’t believe their eyes, as DDP made his way from the Press Box to the entrance ramp railing and hopped over it to Hug IT OUT, with the Back to Back Royal of the Rumble Winner @americannightmarecody," he wrote.

The former WCW World Champion continued:

"This is nothing new for me, considering, I flew from LA to to ATL to watch Cody Win his 1st GA State Championship Title as a junior 48-0. I was also there when he won his 2rd State Championship 47-1, I actually hit a Diamond Cutter when he won his 1st NWA World Title, I was at his 1st Royal Rumble WIN & now his second. Why? Cause we’re Family! It’s been a hell of a ride! So Proud! Thank you MJ for sending me these awesome pictures my friend mdj681 💎 I can’t wait to watch Mania with @thebrandirhodes Liberty, Teal & Michelle! We all want to see our guy Finish the story! DDP."

Check out DDP's Instagram post:

Cody Rhodes could end up facing Roman Reigns in a rematch

Cody Rhodes has hinted at the possibility of him facing Roman Reigns for the second year in a row at WrestleMania 40.

At WrestleMania 39, he came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, interference from The Bloodline led to Reigns retaining his title.

WrestleMania 40 could be an entirely different story. Rhodes and Reigns will both be present on this week's edition of SmackDown.

Are you excited for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here