EC3 recently threw shade at former AEW World Champion CM Punk for being bitter about his first tenure with WWE, which ended in 2014.

The Straight Edge Superstar is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, having had a fruitful run with WWE between 2005 and 2014. However, things culminated on a bitter note, with Punk not only departing the company but also staying away from the business for seven years following it.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that CM Punk could never be pleased no matter what. The former NXT star explained that one shouldn't expect 100% creative freedom in a giant entity like WWE and be content with how the promotion treated them.

"It's impossible to please somebody that'll never be pleased. That's probably a reflection on him. I was just gonna say if you're in the WWE, Vince, you know this well, you have to sacrifice a bit of your creative vision to play ball. But if you can get 70% of it in, 80% of it in, the way you want, man, that's playing house money. He had the opportunity to do exactly what he wanted to do with the "pipebomb," said EC3.

Furthermore, EC3 cited the example of CM Punk's infamous "pipebomb" promo from 2011, saying very few performers are trusted with something that blurs the line between reality and fiction. He added that The Second City Saint must be satisfied with whatever he gained during his time in the promotion.

"Like, very few people would be afforded that opportunity to say whatever the hell they want, make it seem as though it was a shoot, but it's a work. Like, how many people had that Cart Blanche to go nuts, at least one opportunity to actually say to the world what they think is going on or what is really going on? It's a legendary promo for that reason. You won a lot, have some satisfaction in those victories," added EC3. (7:20 - 8:28)

Dutch Mantell doesn't think WWE would sign CM Punk

With rampant speculation about his AEW departure, fans have wondered if it could pave the way for Punk's return to WWE. Though many are excited to see it materialize, Dutch Mantell doesn't think the company will bring back CM Punk.

The wrestling veteran added that considering how things blew up in AEW, the global juggernaut would be wary of hiring The Straight Edge Superstar.

"Not no, but hell no (...) You never say there is no chance, especially in wrestling. You never say never. But I don't think, because if they brought him that would be the story overshadowing WWE. Why would they bring in a guy who had all this trouble in AEW. Plus it would give AEW all this added promotion, they'd throw all of that added promotion and attention on to AEW which WWE of course wants to keep to a minimum. I am sure there's some people out there who have never even heard of AEW."

Fans will undoubtedly keep an eye out on when, or if at all, CM Punk departs Tony Khan's promotion, as many have been speculating about his future in the business.

