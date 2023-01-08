"It's the most insensitive business in the world" -Ric Flair describes the harsh reality of wrestling

Wrestling is a world full of risks, and Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts about the harsh reality of the business.

Over the course of his career, The Nature Boy has suffered several brutal injuries and has made sure to come back stronger than ever. In the process, he became a 16-time world champion, a record he only shares with John Cena.

While speaking on a recent episode of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, The two-time WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the insensitive nature of the professional wrestling industry.

An NFL game was recently called off as one of the players on the field, Damar Hamlin, suffered a cardiac arrest. While discussing the topic, Ric Flair mentioned that things are very different when major accidents happen in professional wrestling. Instead of canceling future entertainment, the show has to go on.

"The other night we witnessed a real tragedy with a football player, and the NFL made the most awesome call I’ve ever seen watching the NFL. They stopped the game... and they actually gave that young man so much respect and his family, and they made themselves look good."

Flair then proceeded to call the Wrestling business "insensitive."

"In our business, when guys are jumping off a goddamn top rope on tables, ladders, chairs, somebody gets hurt, show goes on. It’s the most insensitive business in the world." said Ric Flair. (H/T Inside The Ropes)

The Nature Boy stated the facts as fans have seen superstars getting severely injured and the show continuing after the incident. In the end, the show must go on.

Ric Flair's impressive WWE record could be broken soon

The two-time Hall of Famer has indeed immortalized his career by holding the World Championship a gigantic sixteen times. However, several superstars are close to breaking the record.

John Cena is currently a 16-time world champion as well. He will need just one more reign with the World Championship to submit his legacy as potentially the greatest of all time.

Randy Orton and Triple H are 14-time world champions. While The Cerebral Assassin has retired from in-ring competition, The Apex Predator could go on to break Ric Flair's impressive record.

Charlotte Flair recently became the 14-time Women's Champion in WWE and will likely win two more championships in the coming years. Once she accomplishes the feat, she could tie the record her father set and could go on to break the record to become arguably the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time.

