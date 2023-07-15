Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on whether Roman Reigns should be a recipient of an Emmy Award for his acting in The Bloodline storyline.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the show kicked off with The Tribal Court, which involved Reigns, Paul Heyman, and his cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa. During the segment, the Head of the Table pretended that he was going to make Jey Uso the new Tribal Chief, only to hit the latter below the belt. He and Sikoa then attacked the former tag team champions at ringside, leading to Jimmy being sent to the hospital.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran reviewed the segment and commented on whether Roman Reigns should receive an Emmy for his incredible acting.

"It's an insult to what the wrestling business is supposed to be to award anyone publicly for their great acting. But at this point, since the WWE ain't really the wrestling business anymore and the only interesting thing about it is Roman Reigns' acting - can we come up with at least a category like 'Best Acting in a Sports Presentation,' I don't know," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette added:

"30 years ago the [Madison Square Garden] crowd would've set the seats on fire if they got the matches at a WWF show that they got on this program and they were happy to pay the highest prices in the history of the world to see it." [From 15:03-16:23]

Could Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023?

The Tribal Chief vs. Jey Uso for the coveted title hasn't been confirmed for The Biggest Party of the Summer yet, but the two stars are expected to collide at the event.

Last week on SmackDown, in the closing segment, Jey challenged Roman Reigns while holding his championship.

The two stars have faced each other in a world title match before at a premium live event, so this won't be the first time. At Money in the Bank, Reigns suffered his first pinfall loss in over three years. It'll be interesting to see whether Jey will do it again at SummerSlam.

