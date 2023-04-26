"It's just a consolation prize" - Hall of Famer reveals why WWE could receive backlash following Night of Champions

Could WWE be in danger of fan backlash following Night of Champions next month?

Monday night on RAW, Triple H unveiled the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The new champion will be decided at Night of Champions and will appear on whichever brand Roman Reigns isn't drafted to.

This has left many in the WWE Universe worried that the title will be nothing more than a consolation prize for Cody Rhodes after falling short of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

On today's episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray went in-depth about what he thinks might happen at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia if the company places their newly created world championship on Cody Rhodes.

"If Cody wins that championship, the landslide of backlash is going to be pretty extensive," Bully Ray said. "People will be b***hing, moaning, complaining that, 'Ya see, it's just a consolation prize for Cody. He lost to Roman; you see they made the wrong decision. And by giving Cody this championship, they're admitting they made the wrong decision.' I think that looming black cloud will just be over Cody until WrestleMania of next year where I think they will do another type of unification championship match because if Cody does not beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, then I think the WWE has made a mistake."

Who should WWE put the World Heavyweight Championship on at Night of Champions?

If Cody Rhodes isn't the right option at Night of Champions, who should WWE turn to, to become the inaugural champion?

Based on his promo last night, Seth "Freakin" Rollins seems to be the most logical decision, and it would also be a choice that a majority of the WWE Universe would embrace.

Will Rollins begin his climb to the championship by defeating The Nigerian Giant Omos next weekend at WWE Backlash? We'll find out soon enough.

#WWERaw "THIS is an opportunity for us to have a World Heavyweight Championship that's about more than politics and part-timers!" "THIS is an opportunity for us to have a World Heavyweight Championship that's about more than politics and part-timers!"#WWERaw https://t.co/dM1HXs2xMH

What do you make of Bully Ray's comments? Do you think the company will receive any backlash from the WWE Universe based on who they put the title on at Night of Champions? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

