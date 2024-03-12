"It’s just easy nowadays" - Former MITB winner opens up on backstage segments in WWE

WWE Superstars work hard to make storylines successful and retain fans’ interest. However, an Alpha Academy member believes things are much easier now than they were back in the day.

The popularity of digital segments and social media has greatly affected how WWE builds its storylines. The creative team now doesn’t need to take superstars to the ring all the time, as they can continue to work on their rivalry in the comfort of their homes.

In an exclusive interview with Figthful, Otis was asked about the emergence of digital segments that go alongside TV promos. The former Money in the Bank winner noted that digital segments had made things easy for superstars.

"It’s kind of easy for us now because we get a camera, we do something like a backstage or a walk in. It’s just so easy these days. Now, it gets the fans more into it. Back in the day, you had to watch the home video to know anything extra about it. I do love mystique, I don’t need to know everything about a story, I like little holes in there, I do, personally. It’s just easy nowadays," Otis noted.

Alpha Academy has been dishing out some of the most entertaining segments on RAW. The inclusion of Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa in the faction has certainly elevated its entertainment value.

Otis’ Money in the Bank run met a tragic end when his former partner Tucker betrayed him, and The Miz defeated him to take the briefcase home. The A-Lister successfully cashed in the MITB briefcase for a WWE Championship win.

WWE seems to be moving towards more edgier content in 2024

WWE recently signed a deal with Netflix to bring the programs to the streaming giant soon. It looks like the company is slowly changing how storylines are built on-screen to make the content edgier for the audience.

Fans have seen more drama being added, with The Rock and Cody Rhodes leading the pact. The latest episode of RAW also saw Candice LeRae show her heel side as she berated Maxxine Dupri in the middle of the ring.

Fans can expect more drama in the coming months, especially during WrestleMania season. It will help the company appeal to a larger crowd wanting to watch the product on Netflix.

