"It's just mind-blowing" - Top WWE Superstar on the significance of Money in the Bank in the UK

This weekend's Money in the Bank premium live event means a great deal for WWE Superstars who weren't born in the United States.

Multiple WWE Superstars born outside the US will compete at Money in the Bank this weekend, and for one RAW Superstar in particular, the event holds great importance.

RAW Superstar Becky Lynch was a recent guest on talkSPORT with White and Jordan to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about WWE bringing Money in the Bank to London for the first time, Lynch expressed just how much this event means to her.

"Yeah, no, it's huge. We have such a big following internationally," Becky Lynch said. "But for me, this is a special one because I'm from Ireland and I started when I was 15 years old. So we're talking 21 years ago, and I would come over to England and I would do these summer camps in Kent. There was a place called Hammerlock NWA UK. I would come over and fly into Heathrow standby. My mom was a flight attendant so we got that cheap airfare and I get the chance to train down there, and to think that I would ever be in the WWE was just so beyond the realm of possibility. So to be able to be back here and performing in the Money in the Bank at a premium live event, it's just mind-blowing."

Several men and women have made history in the Money in the Bank ladder match

The Money in the Bank concept was created in 2010 to help elevate WWE Superstars to the next level and allow them to compete for the top prize in the company.

This concept helped propel WWE Superstars like Edge, CM Punk, The Miz, and Daniel Bryan to the next stage of their professional wrestling careers.

The men in this year's match are very much a throwback to the earlier days of this match; it's likely whoever leaves London with the briefcase this weekend will benefit from this win greatly in the months ahead.

