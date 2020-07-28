"It’s only killing me inside" — EC3 on why Vince McMahon did not like him during WWE run

EC3 was released from WWE in April along with a number of other WWE Superstars as a part of their mass cuts due to cost-cutting measures. Since then, he has moved on in his career, and may actually be far better off in IMPACT Wrestling, where he is currently present. Talking about his time in WWE on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling News), EC3 talked about his opinion of Vince McMahon, no one backing him during the final months of his run in WWE, and why Vince McMahon did not like him during his time there.

I’m the prototype of memes. pic.twitter.com/jS36aH1F4l — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) February 9, 2019

With EC3 never being pushed in WWE, it turns out that it could have been the result of a single promo of his that Vince McMahon had seen which resulted in him never getting a push after that.

EC3 on his experience working with Vince McMahon in WWE

EC3 explained that Vince McMahon knew that EC3 had charisma but he saw one promo of his that was over the top and made his decision about him. The Superstar revealed that he knew that WWE was Vince McMahon's show but he was hurting inside. Eventually, in his WWE run, EC3 stopped caring and putting in as much effort as he used to.

“I think I had people in my corner but nobody that would openly step up because everyone is job scared and apprehensive. No one wants to rock the boat. They would say, man I can’t believe they don’t let you talk. Well, they are in production meetings. They can say something. I’ve had one on ones with Vince. I’ve been through the wait four hours in the hallway and they were always good and productive. He saw me for what I am. I look good, work good, but I’m not the workhorse. He doesn’t make money off those guys. He makes money off guys with charisma which I have. I have natural ability. Whatever promo he saw of me, he saw one promo and thought it was over the top. Well, that was one, and you know I can always scale it back. Yea, but I just think it’s funny you don’t talk. Well, it’s only killing me inside but it’s your show. Yea, so there were those meetings and you feel good walking out of them but then nothing ever happens from them. I pitched him a bunch of different things. There’s a video I shot with Drake Maverick and we think this will be great. Ha, I love it! That’s great and then it never happens. After a while, you become desensitized and I will take accountability that I stopped caring because nothing mattered. So, I’m totally to blame for nothing towards the end from happening besides the fact I was out with a concussion, but, it all worked out, I guess, how it should.”

ec3 character synopsis⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Created by a perfect storm of frustration, angst, restraint, solitude and the sense of losing everything, the character of ec3 forced himself to consider the inconceivable.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

That he was defeated.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/63vA5avDgg — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) April 15, 2020

Now, EC3 has moved on with his career after WWE, and Vince McMahon may have lost a major opportunity with the star.