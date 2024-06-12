  • home icon
  • "It's like Brock Lesnar getting beaten up" - Veteran furious with WWE Superstar's recent booking (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 12, 2024 06:02 GMT
Brock Lesnar is no longer in the active WWE scene
A noted veteran is displeased with how a particular WWE Superstar is being booked in the company. According to Bill Apter, the star's recent matches resemble seeing Brock Lesnar beaten up.

The superstar in question is Bron Breakker, one of the most physically impressive names on the current roster. Since NXT, many had predicted that he would be an absolute powerhouse once he made his way to the main roster. However, his recent bookings have shown him to be nothing better than his WWE peers, especially evidenced by his match against Ilja Dragunov this week. While Breakker won, The Mad Dragon mostly overpowered him in the bout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter expressed his frustration with the booking and stated.

"What the hell are they doing with Bron Breakker? They make him a total monster in all the videos and all the promos, and here he is against Dragunov, who is a good wrestler but nowhere near the size or anything of Bron Breakker. And Bron Breakker gets hit once or twice, and he is like, it's like Brock Lesnar getting beaten up." [14:02 onwards]

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Bron Breakker in the coming weeks.

Edited by Angana Roy
