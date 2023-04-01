"It's like a full circle moment" - Former champion opens up about relationship with Ronda Rousey ahead of WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey will be in action this weekend at WrestleMania 39. She will team up with her long-time friend Shayna Baszler, who opened up about her relationship with Rousey.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Baszler discussed her friendship with Rousey and the importance of Los Angeles in their bonding.

The Queen of Spades mentioned how she and Rousey have been friends for a long time. She even recalled moving out to LA to join her current tag team partner's team.

"Ronda and I have been friends for a very long time. You know, I moved out to LA to join Ronda's team to train and live with Ronda. So its pretty cool that we're in LA, the pinnacle of our teamness. It's like a full circle moment," said Shayna Baszler. [0:59-1:26]

Ronda Rousey was praised by Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Title by beating Ronda Rousey on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Ringer, The Queen praised her on-screen rival. She said:

“The demeanor, the attitude. No one had ever seen that,” Charlotte said. “And then she went off to do Fast & Furious, Entourage, Sports Illustrated. She definitely paved the way, 100 percent. Serena and Venus [Williams, the tennis stars so famous you likely don’t need me to tell you their surname] obviously, as well. And I also think the U.S. women’s soccer team that won the Olympics. I think it was a combination of those things. But Ronda definitely opened doors.”

At WrestleMania 39, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will team up to compete in a four-way match.

