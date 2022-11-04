Is Logan Paul going into his match against Roman Reigns with some backup?

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has been able to hold his titles for as long as he has, thanks to constant interference from other members of The Bloodline. If Reigns' opponents have no allies, the numbers game has quickly overwhelmed them.

Logan Paul recently sat down with Sport Bible to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked whether he'll have any backup to offset The Bloodline when he takes on Roman Reigns this Saturday at Crown Jewel, Paul teased that it was a possibility.

"I'm taking on the Tribal Chief, who has like five dudes by his side and I'm stood there as the new guy telling them to bring it on," Logan Paul said. "Yes, it's absolutely crossed my mind that I'm here by myself. It's not like I don't have backup. I have my badass boxer brother with the right hand of God. I have KSI, the same thing. I have the boys from my ImPaulsive podcast, although I wouldn't deem them a threat! The issue is all these people are busy. Jake has his boxing career, KSI has his own journey. Sami, Solo, The Usos, they're full-time WWE Superstars. It's their job to protect and ride with Roman. I gotta pay my people to show up and have my back. But we'll see."

Jake Paul will reportedly be with Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

While Logan Paul isn't committing to anything in the interview, reports state that Paul will have some backup this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Logan's brother Jake Paul is slated to be at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday to back up his brother in his match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Whether Jake Paul will get physically involved or not that isn't known at this time.

What do you make of Paul's comments? Do you think he'll have backup to stand against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

