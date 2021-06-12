"It’s not like I’m running from him" - Current champion's message for Brock Lesnar

Even during his absence from WWE, Brock Lesnar is one of the most talked-about personalities among fans. The Beast Incarnate has not made an appearance for the company since his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Rumors regarding an imminent Brock Lesnar return have abounded lately, even though there is no concrete evidence of when the former Universal Champion will return. The question on everybody's mind is who Lesnar will target once he does finally return to WWE.

Fans have wanted to witness a dream match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar for a long time. The two men are powerhouse performers and have an MMA background, which makes them an equal match. In the latest edition of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the current WWE Champion said he is more than ready to face Lesnar upon the latter's return.

''And, any time he came back, it was to get the title, and every other champ he’s been in the ring with except me. So, if he ever wants the title back, instead of doing whatever he’s doing, the time is now, the math is right. It’s not like I’m running from him,'' said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley added that a potential match between him and Brock Lesnar would be 'super,' echoing the recent sentiments of many fans.

Will we get to see Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there are no plans for Brock Lesnar to fight Bobby Lashley at the moment. According to Meltzer's report, WWE will likely have a program featuring Roman Reigns and Lesnar when the latter returns to the company.

Even though Reigns and Lesnar have great chemistry in the ring, both of them have fought each other on big occasions several times.

WWE should instead give their fans a long-awaited super heavyweight clash between Lashley and The Beast Incarnate.

