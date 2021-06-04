Plan for Brock Lesnar's return program with Roman Reigns - Reports

There has been a lot of buzz regarding Brock Lesnar's return ever since his name was referenced twice on RAW this week. A recent report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast provided details regarding when Brock Lesnar is expected to be back in WWE.

Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared on Vince McMahon's promotion since WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at the event. It has been speculated that upon his return, Lesnar will feud with either McIntyre or the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

But Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently noted that the most obvious plan for Lesnar's return feud will be with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

''The obvious angle right now for a Lesnar return is a storyline involving Heyman and thus Reigns,'' Meltzer noted.

Brock Lesnar's longtime advocate Paul Heyman has acted as Roman Reigns' special counsel since the second half of 2020.

When Lesnar does return, fans may question where Paul Heyman's loyalties lie in WWE. This would serve as an interesting basis for a program between two of the biggest names in WWE history.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had a storied past with each other, but the latter has always been a babyface up until now. The dynamic between a heel version of Reigns and a returning Lesnar would certainly be interesting to see.

What about a possible Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match?

The report indicated that current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is vying for a match against Brock Lesnar. It's no secret that Lesnar vs. Lashley would be a dream match come true, especially now that live crowds are set to return soon.

The report also stated that if WWE wanted, they could book a match between Lashley and Lesnar down the road, but the former WWE Champion has not been approached for dates as of now.

Edited by Kartik Arry